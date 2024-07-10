Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.20. The company had a trading volume of 393,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,351. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.25. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

