Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $940.30. 1,414,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,922. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $945.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $893.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.52.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

