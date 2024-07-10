Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,643,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,412 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after purchasing an additional 686,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 106,670 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,141,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 669,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 676,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,522. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.67 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.63%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,266.67%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.