Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

AEP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.17. 555,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

