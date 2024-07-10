Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.80. 96,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,198. The stock has a market cap of $277.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $157.50 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

