Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bank of America (BAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) in the last few weeks:

7/9/2024 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

7/3/2024 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/14/2024 – Bank of America was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

6/4/2024 – Bank of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Bank of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,588,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,198,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

