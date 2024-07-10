Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 7/9/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/3/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/21/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

WTFC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. 162,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

