Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $112.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Wintrust Financial had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Hovde Group. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

WTFC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.75. 162,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.14.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

