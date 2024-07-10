WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $127,945,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after buying an additional 803,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 329,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,661. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

