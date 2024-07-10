Wanchain Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $33.81 million and $1.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00045772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,108,818 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

