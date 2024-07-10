Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.5%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.44 and last traded at $97.50. Approximately 2,017,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,383,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.99.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $176.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

