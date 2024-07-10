Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 3.4%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.41 and last traded at $88.32. Approximately 396,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,655,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Stock Down 1.4 %
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra
In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Vistra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Vistra by 7.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vistra by 38.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vistra by 45.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- This Tech Stock Can Set a Multiyear High with AI-Powered Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.