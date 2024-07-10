Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Visteon from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

NASDAQ:VC traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. 41,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,607. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46. Visteon has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Visteon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

