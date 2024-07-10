Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $55.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.66. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.62.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

