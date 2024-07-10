VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL) Declares $0.04 Dividend

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMDL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,050. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

