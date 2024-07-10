VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1464 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.32. 8,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,471. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $63.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

