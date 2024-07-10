VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 23,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,116. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $808.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,169.04 and a beta of 0.68.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

