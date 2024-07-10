VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. 23,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,116. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $808.23 million, a PE ratio of -1,169.04 and a beta of 0.68.
About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
