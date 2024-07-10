VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,737. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.