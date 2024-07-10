VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CIL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 1,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Get VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.