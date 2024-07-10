VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0594 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NASDAQ:CIL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 1,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $43.76.
About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Trading Halts Explained
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.