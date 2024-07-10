VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.61.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

