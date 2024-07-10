VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:UCRD)

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCRD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

