Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.69. 39,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,577. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at $995,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at about $29,701,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Victory Capital by 15.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

