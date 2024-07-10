Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.07

Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 6558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 114,306 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $20,481,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,182,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.