Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.04

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.04 and last traded at $82.97, with a volume of 37964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.24.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
