Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.04

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.04 and last traded at $82.97, with a volume of 37964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.24.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

