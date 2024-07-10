USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $89.95 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and approximately $309,894.06 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,419.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.44 or 0.00591166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00065633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

