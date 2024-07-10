Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Down 4.3%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.89. 550,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,960,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 19.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 17.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Upwork by 132.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 964,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after buying an additional 549,733 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

