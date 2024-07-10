UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Hits $818,697.46 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.41 billion and approximately $818,697.46 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $5.85 or 0.00010105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00112361 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,036,558 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

