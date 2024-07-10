Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. 935,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,725. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

