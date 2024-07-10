Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $189.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.21.

UHS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.18. The company had a trading volume of 707,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Universal Health Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after acquiring an additional 195,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

