United Community Bank Sells 662 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

United Community Bank cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,680 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.0% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

NYSE BA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.30. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

