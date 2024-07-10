United Community Bank Sells 448 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Community Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after buying an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,577,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,120,000 after purchasing an additional 325,342 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $5.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $938.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $838.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $757.52. The company has a market capitalization of $891.91 billion, a PE ratio of 138.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $939.98.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total value of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock valued at $869,479,116. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

