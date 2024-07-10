United Community Bank Has $86,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

United Community Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:BWX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $23.43.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

