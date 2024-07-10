United Community Bank Has $180,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

United Community Bank lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.38. The stock had a trading volume of 109,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,076. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

