United Community Bank Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

United Community Bank raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after buying an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after acquiring an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Quanta Services by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.85.

PWR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.69. 121,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.74 and a 52-week high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.85.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

