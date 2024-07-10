uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 54,340,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,277% from the previous session’s volume of 1,609,147 shares.The stock last traded at $10.79 and had previously closed at $6.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

uniQure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $491.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 121.60% and a negative net margin of 1,562.22%. Equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in uniQure by 66.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 155,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in uniQure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

