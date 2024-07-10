UMA (UMA) Hits Market Cap of $166.47 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $166.47 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,100,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,789,231 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

