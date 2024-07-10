UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Down 2%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.97. 2,608,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,806,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

