UBS Group Downgrades GSK (NYSE:GSK) to Neutral

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

GSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get GSK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GSK will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,181 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.5% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of GSK by 24.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in GSK by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 65,399 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.