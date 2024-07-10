U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

