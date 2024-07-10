U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Price Performance
USEG opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. U.S. Energy has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Company Profile
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Energy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.