Truist Financial Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $135.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 52,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,104. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,364 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

