Traders Purchase Large Volume of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 7,619 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical volume of 3,388 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of XLC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,132. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

