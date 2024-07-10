Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 0.50. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.03 and a 52 week high of C$24.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.48.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Topaz Energy

)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

