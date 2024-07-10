Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.26

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.16, with a volume of 53906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.09.

Tokio Marine Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

