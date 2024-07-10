Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF Declares Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:TPMN)

Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:TPMN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0853 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 1,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF (TPMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund seeks to provide high current income by holding dividend-producing equities screened for biblically responsible investing (BRI) criteria. The actively managed fund utilizes a market neutral strategy on its equity portfolio by holding long and short positions in broad equity index futures.

