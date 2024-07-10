Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TPHD stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,233. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.