Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TPHD stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 14,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,233. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $36.39.
About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.