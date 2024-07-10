Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.3 %

TRI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.50. 184,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,575. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.46 and a fifty-two week high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.29.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

