Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $167.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.29. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $176.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,739,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,442,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,994,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,195,000 after buying an additional 445,444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,088,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,872,000 after buying an additional 240,148 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,047,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,534,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,783,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,723,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

