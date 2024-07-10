Thomas M. Ross Sells 13,531 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 13,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $54,529.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MaxCyte Trading Down 1.7 %

MaxCyte stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 180,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

