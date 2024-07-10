Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Achieves $435.12 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $435.12 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00045992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000655 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,608,597,250 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

