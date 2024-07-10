The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after buying an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,472,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.06. 9,044,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,414,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

