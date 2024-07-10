The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $40.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

In other news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 685,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 177,257 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 215.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth $278,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $334.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

